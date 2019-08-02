Suspects wanted for attempted robbery, motor vehicle theft in Chesterfield County

Police in Chesterfield County are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with two separate crimes — an attempted robbery and a motor vehicle theft — that occurred at different convenience stores earlier this week.

Police said the first incident occurred at the Wawa in the 7500 block of Midlothian Turnpike where two unknown suspects approached a man demanding money. The victim was able to flee to his car and contact police without the suspects taking anything.

A short time later, officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 121 Turner Road for a reported motor vehicle theft. The victim told police he left his car running while he went inside the store and his vehicle was missing when he returned to the parking lot.

The vehicle, described as a blue 2004 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag XCK-1990, has not been located.

Police said video surveillance at both locations captured images of the same two suspects.

The first suspect is described as a heavy-set black male with a dark complexion and a beard. He was about 6 feet tall and 18 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black or red stripes and an animal logo on the front, a gray sweatshirt, gray pants and gray shoes.

The second suspect is described as a thin black male with a lighter complexion and a goatee and mustache. He was about 6 feet tall and 18 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a white Nike hat, a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Police continue their investigation into these incidents. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.