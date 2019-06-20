Suspects wanted for stealing HVAC unit parts from Richmond building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects are wanted for stealing parts to HVAC units from a building in Richmond.

The thefts occurred sometime between 12:54 a.m. and 2:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19. According to police, the suspects broke into the storage area of a business located in the 1400 block of Cummings Drive and took scrap HVAC metal coils. They were captured on surveillance camera surveying the area before taking the scrap metal.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective S. Rawlings at (804) 646-3182 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.