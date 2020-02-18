Suspects wanted for stealing money from gambling machine at Richmond store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are seeking the public’s help identifying three suspects accused of stealing money from a gambling machine at a store on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Between 12:30-3 p.m. on Monday, February 3, police say the suspects entered the Stop & Go convenience store located at 1600 Mechanicsville Turnpike and spent time playing one of the gaming machines. They eventually used a key to open the machine and took out more than $3,000. The suspects then left together in a newer model black Jeep Grand Cherokee, which they parked in front of the store.

Below is a description of the suspects:

Suspect 1: Last seen wearing white long sleeve shirt, white fitted cap with a logo, white pants, and white & metallic gold Jordan 11 low-top sneakers.

Suspect 2: Last seen wearing black long sleeve shirt, red fitted cap with Philadelphia Phillies logo, dark denim jeans with patches on the front, and brown & black UGG boots.

Suspect 3: Last seen wearing long sleeve black shirt, black skull cap, black pants, and tan Timberland boots.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call First Precinct Detective K. Ford at (804) 646-0675 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

