Suspects wanted for stealing power tools from Colonial Heights Home Depot

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are wanted by the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program for shoplifting power tools from Home Depot.

The shoplifting incident happened on Oct. 19, 2021, at about 5:30 p.m. Authorities said the men stole several DeWalt and Ryobi power tools from the Home Depot at 2600 Conduit Road. The suspects then left the area in a dark-colored SUV.

If you have information on this incident, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events