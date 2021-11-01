Suspects wanted for stealing power tools from Colonial Heights Home Depot

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are wanted by the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program for shoplifting power tools from Home Depot.

The shoplifting incident happened on Oct. 19, 2021, at about 5:30 p.m. Authorities said the men stole several DeWalt and Ryobi power tools from the Home Depot at 2600 Conduit Road. The suspects then left the area in a dark-colored SUV.

If you have information on this incident, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.