Homicide investigation underway in after Chase City man found dead in alley

CREWE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said Monday they are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in an alley in the town of Crewe last week.

The man, identified as Andrew Scott Newton, was found at 4:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2. Newton, a 44-year-old man from Chase City, was found in an alley in the 200 block of Guy Avenue.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Richmond Field Office is investigating this incident as a homicide.

If anyone has information in reference to this incident they are encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

