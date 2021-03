PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on July 29, 2020. The teen, brought into custody on Monday, was charged with manslaughter.

According to the Petersburg Police Department, the teen was charged for the shooting and killing of 21-year-old Jahliel Harris. Harris was shot on Crestfall Court. He passed away from his injuries.

The juvenile is in custody and awaiting trial.