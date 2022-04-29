HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A call to police describing a suicide. A description from her brother that she was shot by someone outside. A shell casing on the floor outside her bedroom. These are some of the conflicting details in court documents that surround the death of a 12-year-old girl found Saturday in Hampton, Virginia.

Police said they were investigating the death Wednesday afternoon but released information later that day, saying the case was being investigated as a homicide.

A suspect is charged in the case, but police didn’t release his name. The 16-year-old suspect is charged with homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, obstruction of justice, and providing false information to police.

They are in custody and being held in Hampton on unrelated charges out of Norfolk.

Police say just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, they got a call that a female had shot herself in the Avalon townhomes community. When they arrived at the home, the 12-year-old girl had a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics treated her but she was pronounced dead nine minutes later.

Hampton police say a 16-year-old male was there and identified himself as the victim’s brother. He’s referred to in court documents as “DLC” and police say he said someone named “Junior,” who had dated the victim, had made a threatening phone call to him. Junior was in the neighborhood, DLC said.

Police say DLC initially told them he went out the back door of the townhome and Junior shot at him. DLC went back inside and upstairs to his sister’s bedroom. As brother and sister were looking out the window Junior fired again, this time striking the 12-year-old girl.

But police say DLC then changed that story.

This time, DLC told them he had fired at Junior when he was outside downstairs, not the other way around. According to police, DLC admitted to having a gun, threw it out the window before police arrived, and called a friend to come and pick it up.

The house is equipped with Ring cameras with audio and video. A police affidavit says a single shot was heard at 11:20 a.m., followed by “a female screaming as if in fear.” DLC and his sister are heard talking at 11:21 a.m. Minutes later, DLC exits the bedroom and a black and silver gun is lying on the floor. A cartridge casing is on the hallway floor that hadn’t been there before. Two minutes later, the call came in to Hampton police dispatch from a male that a female had shot herself.

Documents describe the shirt DLC was wearing as having blood spatter, and that he reportedly attempted to leave the scene. He was detained, and police say he began to have a panic attack and was transported for treatment.

The Hampton school division confirmed they are providing support and counseling to the girl’s school, but declined to confirm which school or the student’s identity.

