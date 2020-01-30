Teen accused of murdering 79-year-old Lyft driver in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teen is accused of murdering a 79-year-old Lyft driver in Chesterfield County Tuesday morning.

Bernard E. Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the case, Chesterfield Police said Thursday. Police believe the teen was a passenger.

Authorities responded to the Chesterfield neighborhood at around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found Franklin L. Farrens, 79, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle, police said.

Farrens was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Smith lives along the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road, the same block in which Farrens was killed. At this time, a motive for the murder is not clear.

Charlene Gilliam, a nearby resident, told 8News that her doorbell camera showed a car hit a mailbox and a person fleeing from the scene.

A look at the scene on Providence Creek Rd. in Chesterfield where a man was found dead in a car around 6:30am. A neighbor says her doorbell camera showed that car hit a mailbox and a person running from the scene. Stay with @8NEWS for updates pic.twitter.com/Qa3iLJdv4x — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) January 28, 2020

“This morning we got a phone call from our neighbor and she’s like, ‘You don’t see what’s going on outside?” Gilliam said. “I looked out the window and the whole street was blocked off. So, it was just a scary scene. I woke my parents up and we all came outside and it was just chaos.”

At 4:10 a.m., Gilliam’s Ring doorbell camera captured the moment when the vehicle Farrens was in rolled down Providence Creek Road and struck her family’s mailbox and a car across the street.

“We just saw the car hit the mailbox, hit our mailbox actually, and then veer off to the left and hit the car across the street,” Gilliam told 8News while referencing the video.

“Everybody’s a little shaken up. Nothing like this happens in this neighborhood. It’s a very quiet neighborhood, so it’s weird that this would happen,” she continued. “I think it’s crazy and I think it’s even more crazy that it was in front of our house.”

Smith is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

