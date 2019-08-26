LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old who admitted to being in a gang could spend 30 years in prison after being convicted in Louisa County Circuit Court for an attempted robbery in May. According to a release, Keith Saunders-Mallory was caught after he was “shot in his buttocks” by the homeowner he was trying to rob.

Mallory reportedly kicked his way into a Louisa home that was in a remote area of the county on May 9 “with the intent to rob the homeowner.” A release from Robert M. Wood, the county’s deputy commonwealth’s attorney, said that the homeowner defended his property with a shotgun during the robbery attempt.

When Mallory attempted to run from the home, he was “shot in his buttocks with bird shot by the victim,” the release said. He was then detained by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and admitted to authorities that the gang he was in required him to be involved in a home invasion in order for him to get out of the gang.

“The Defendant is lucky the victim only had bird shot in his shotgun. There are a lot of hunters in Louisa County and when you break into a home you don’t know if the home owner is going to be armed,” Louisa County Detective Mark Foster, who caught Mallory, said of the convictions. “Our community takes gang activity extremely seriously and those involved must know that the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office will make every effort ensure gang activity does not pay.”

Mallory was convicted of burglary with intent to commit robbery and street gang participation. He could face 30 years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 31, 2019, the release said.

