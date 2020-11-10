Teen gets 128-year sentence in deadly Louisa County home invasion

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teen charged with shooting an elderly couple, killing one, during a 2019 home-invasion robbery in Louisa County was sentenced to 128 years behind bars.

The juvenile, who was tried as an adult, pleaded guilty to the crimes in August. He faced up to three life sentences a crime called “heinous” and an “atrocity” by county prosecutors.

Louisa County officials said that his name is not being released due to the convicted being a juvenile.

The sentencing comes almost one year after the fatal events of Nov. 12, 2019.

On Nov. 12, 2019, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on South Spotswood Trail following a shooting report. (File photo)

Authorities say two days before the teen shot the elderly couple that day, he visited their home. Authorities say he arrived there under an alias alleging his girlfriend has been abducted.

According to authorities, they believe the teen was scouting the home out for future murder.

“Two days later, he returned to the home telling the couple everything was fine with his girlfriend,” officials revealed in a release. “He then left and subsequently returned in different clothing and carrying a sawed-off shotgun.”

The juvenile has been watching the couple for some time and knew they had money, the release added. He demanded the couple fork over their funds and forced them to get dressed. Eventually, the teen took the couple’s phones, cut the phone lines to the house and “marched them out back to the train tracks assuring them they would be fine.”

He shot them both at point-blank range, however.

Around 1:40 p.m., Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on South Spotswood Trail following a shooting report.

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on South Spotswood Trail following a shooting report. (File photo)

Once on scene, deputies found 73-year-old Nancy Payne suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Deputies later found her husband, 82-year-old Roger Wood Payne, Jr., also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities revealed Nancy Payne survived the shooting by playing dead. She would later walk to a friend’s house for help.

The suspect left the scene in the married couple’s vehicle. According to authorities, he had already used some of the stolen money to purchase gifts for his girlfriend and was on his way to see her when deputies captured him in Nelson County.

The murder weapon was found in the trunk.

Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said of the sentencing: “We are happy with the outcome in Court today and hope that the sentence handed down will help the Payne family find a small amount of solace and closure. Unfortunately, nothing can fully remove the pain inflicted on the family by the defendant and his cowardly acts.”

