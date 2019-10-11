Teen gets 20 years in deadly shooting of Joshua Grey during 2018 iPhone robbery

One of two teens who were convicted in the death of Joshua Grey, the 23-year-old Richmond man who was killed while trying to sell an iPhone in on Mechanicsville Turnpike in September 2018, will spend 20 years behind bars.

In court Friday, 18-year-old Demeco Pressey-Robertson — who was 17 when the crime occurred — received a 23-year sentence with three of those years suspended. The 18-year-old was convicted of conspiracy and attempted robbery back in April.

“I am very glad with the outcome today,” Grey’s brother told 8News after court on Friday. “I know it doesn’t bring (Grey) back, but I think that it’s the best we could have had.”

Grey was shot and killed on the afternoon of Monday, September 17.

Authorities said when Grey arrived at the Shop n’ Go on Mechanicsville Turnpike and requested $350 for the phone, he asked if he was being robbed after noticing the 15-year-old gripping a weapon in his pants.

When the teen pulled the gun out to show that it was loaded, that’s when Grey attempted to retrieve it, according to testimony previously heard in court. Grey was shot in the chest during an ensuing altercation and later died.

Joshua Grey

The prosecution claims Pressey-Robertson set up and planned the robbery, using the LetGo app to lure Grey to the Shop n’ Go on Mechanicsville Turnpike. They added that Pressey-Robertson approached the 15-year-old while he was walking to school and convinced him to help in the robbery, using him as the ‘face’ of the transaction.

The 15-year-old, who will be sentenced on November 13, later admitted to pulling the trigger. He pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder.

Pressey-Robertson’s defense attorney on Friday said they believed the punishment was too harsh.

“I think the sentence is way too high,” they said. “I know everybody believes that somehow there was some sort of trickery; there wasn’t. There was no evidence that ever put a gun in Domeco’s hand.”

