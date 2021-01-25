Teen injured in Hopewell shooting, police searching for suspect

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm near Weston Circle and West Cawson Street in Hopewell on Monday afternoon. Police headed to the area at 3:40 p.m. and began investigating. While at the scene they received a phone call that the victim had been brought to John Randolph Medical Center by a friend.

Officers went to the hospital to investigate further. The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

The Hopewell Police Department is now searching for a suspect for a suspect described as a black male, wearing a dark colored hooded shirt and caring a black backpack. They say the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation when the shots were fired.

The Hopewell Police Department asks anyone with information call Lead Detective Kate Williamson at the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.