Teen pleads guilty in deadly Louisa County home invasion

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teen charged with shooting an elderly couple, killing one, during a 2019 home-invasion robbery in Louisa County pleaded guilty Friday and faces three life sentences plus 25 years for a crime called “heinous” and an “atrocity” by county prosecutors.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on South Spotswood Trail on Nov. 12 for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 73-year-old Nancy Payne suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies later found her husband, 82-year-old Roger Wood Payne, Jr. also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The married couple’s vehicle was reported missing and later found, along with the 16-year-old suspect, in Nelson County.

Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire announced that the teen, who was tried as an adult, pleaded guilty to murder, felony wounding, robbery and burglary.

“This atrocity shocked our community and devastated the Payne family. We hope they can find peace now that we brought man’s justice today,” McGuire said in a statement Friday. “The family understands we cannot control the Virginia Parole Board, but they agreed that the addition of the statement of facts to the public record is our best chance.”

The teen will be sentenced on Nov. 10.