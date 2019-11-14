Teen seriously injured in Spotsylvania hit-and-run

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a teen is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while walking along a Spotsylvania County road on Tuesday. A search for the driver who left the scene is now underway.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office believe the teen was hit on Nov. 12 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. as he walked along the 5300 block of Massaponax Church Road near the South Oaks subdivision.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that evidence revealed that a possible vehicle of interest is a 2009 Ford F150 pickup. Authorities do not know the color of the vehicle but said it “should have damage to the passenger side mirror area.”

The 17-year-old teen was taken to the hospital and is said to be in “serious condition.”

Remember your phone call or email tip can make a difference. All calls our anonymous and you could be eligible for up to a $1000 REWARD. Please call or email your tip to 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822; www.p3tips.com.

