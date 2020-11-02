Teen shot dead in Highland Springs on Halloween

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old was found lying in the roadway of a Henrico County home suffering from a gunshot wound over the weekend.

Authorities said Jovant’e Tyshaun Montague was shot on October 31 along the 600 block N. Daisy Avenue. Henrico Police were called to respond around 5 a.m.

Montague was pronounced dead on the scene.

Henrico Police said anyone who may have heard or witnessed people in the area should call Detective Egan at 804-501-5000.

