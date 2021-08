RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a teenage boy.

Officers responded to Dana Street near Richmond Highway at 2:36 a.m. Thursday morning and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.