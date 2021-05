RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A teen is this week’s Central Virginia’s Most Wanted for a shooting in Richmond.

Authorities are searching for Juhwaan Barnes who is wanted for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and other charges related to a shooting that happened on April 7.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barnes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.