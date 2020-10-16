Teen wanted for stabbing 2 people in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield teen is accused of stabbing two people at a home in Midlothian.

Authorities said the stabbing happened in the 11700 block of Sanbury Lane. Officers said they responded to a domestic disturbance call at about m7:40 p.m. Thursday.

On the scene, officers found two victims — a male and female — suffering from stab wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police obtained warrants for 19-year-old Aasim Dickerson of Sanbury Lane. He is wanted for malicious wounding and strangulation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.