Teenager charged for fatal shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Today Chesterfield County Police Department charged a teenager for shooting and killing a man on Thursday in the 9500 block of Cattail Road.

Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 7:40 p.m. and shortly after received another call report that a man had been shot. The victim, 25-year-old Eriq S. Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman is from the City of Richmond.

On Monday, CCPD obtained a detention order and charged a 17-year-old male with second-degree murder for the shooting. He was taken into custody after being located in South Carolina, his extradition to Richmond is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.