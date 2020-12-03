Teenager charged with murder for Erich Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a juvenile male in his late teens for the homicide of Ricky G. Seldon.

The teen has been charged with murder.

The murder took place on Sunday, Oct. 11 shortly before midnight in the 100 block of Erich Road. Police were called to the area where they found Seldon suffering from a gunshot wound, he died at the scene.

RPD asks that anyone with more information call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.