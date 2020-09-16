NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a teenager died in a shooting on Pollard Street Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the shooting around 4:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Pollard Street.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, the department wrote on Twitter.
WAVY News 10 is on the scene, which appears to be at a playground.
Latest Posts:
- Biden campaigns in Florida, gives one-on-one interview
- 1,700+ students at Colorado high school going remote, district blames parties for COVID-19 cases
- Behind the scenes: Henrico contact tracers help battle the coronavirus pandemic
- Confetti bomb released in VB nature preserve angers environmentalists and residents
- Teenager dies in shooting at playground in Norfolk