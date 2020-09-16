Teenager dies in shooting at playground in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a teenager died in a shooting on Pollard Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting around 4:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Pollard Street.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, the department wrote on Twitter.

WAVY News 10 is on the scene, which appears to be at a playground.

