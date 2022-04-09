HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a male teenager in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, Henrico Police and Fire & EMS were called to the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive for a reported shooting in which one person had been shot outside, and the suspect had fled the scene.

Responders arrived to find a juvenile male, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS provided initial aid before transferring him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The teen has been identified, and his next-of-kin has been notified. Due to his age, Henrico Police are withholding the specifics of his identity for the time being.

A homicide investigation of the incident is now underway, according to Henrico Police.

“This is yet another tragic incident,” said Lt. Matt Pecka. “Working together, we can keep our community safe. Call police if you have information.”

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 804-501-5000, or submit tips through the smartphone app at P3Tips.com.