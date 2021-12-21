Teenagers charged for vandalisms, high school break-in, car fires in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has charged two teenage boys in connection to multiple vehicle fires, the Thomas Dale High School break-in, and the vandalisms at Sibley’s Bar-B-Q and Chester Muffler & Brake Center.

According to police, there were multiple incidents between Dec. 5 and 15. There were items set on fire as well as other damages. Security cameras were also stolen from various locations in Chester.

8News spoke with one of the co-owners of Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn after the incidents, he said the business suffered about $3,500 worth of damages from the vandalism.







Following those vandalisms, there was a break-in at Thomas Dale High School on Dec. 17 and the school was vandalized. After that incident, police arrested a 14-year-old and 15-year-old.

The two boys are now also suspected of committing the other vandalisms in the area. Police have obtained juvenile petitions for breaking and entering, vandalism, possession of burglary tools and arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.