1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Teens arrested with 3 loaded guns hidden in teddy bear

Crime

by: WKRN Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
teddy bears_1560819106021.jpg.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five teens are in police custody after officials said they were found in possession of multiple loaded guns hidden inside a large teddy bear. 

Metro Juvenile Crime Task Force officers arrested four 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old at a residence in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South. 

According to police, all three guns were loaded. Two of the guns were reported stolen. 

The teens were all charged with gun and theft offenses. 

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events