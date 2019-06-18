Teens arrested with 3 loaded guns hidden in teddy bear

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five teens are in police custody after officials said they were found in possession of multiple loaded guns hidden inside a large teddy bear.

Metro Juvenile Crime Task Force officers arrested four 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old at a residence in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South.

According to police, all three guns were loaded. Two of the guns were reported stolen.

The teens were all charged with gun and theft offenses.

