Teens lead Virginia State Police on high-speed chase in stolen car

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three teens led Virginia State Police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car from Henrico County to Richmond.

According to police, a trooper saw one of the teens trying to break into several vehicles parked in a lot in the 1200 block of Virginia Center Parkway around 1:38 a.m. on Monday, July 6.

“When the trooper pulled into the parking lot to approach them, all three got into a nearby vehicle – which later was confirmed to have been stolen – and fled the parking lot,” VSP said in a release.

State police and Henrico police chased the stolen car on I-95. Authorities said speed exceeded 100 mph.

The driver reportedly took Exit 75 towards 3rd street going about 120 mph. Police said he lost control of the vehicle and rolled several times down.

According to police, the three teens got out of the car and ran towards 5th street — all three were later arrested.

The driver, Jayquan K. Royster, 18, of Richmond, Va. was charged with the following:

Two counts of eluding police

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Driving without a license

Reckless driving

Petit larceny

Several seatbelt violations.

One of the teens had to be transported to VCU medical for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The other teen was treated on the scene. Police said both teens were released to the parents.