Tennessee man accused of traveling to WV for sex with a teen

Crime

by: Douglas Fritz

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 for a man accused of trying to pick up a teen for sex.

Bulmaro Morales, 27, of Jackson, Tennessee is charged with Solicitation of a Minor.

According to a court records Morales was looking for have oral sex with a teenage boy. He agreed to meet at a gas station in Beaver, WV. That is where law enforcement officers took him into custody.

During questioning, Morales admitted he was communicating with the teen for sex. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events