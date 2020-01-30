Tennessee man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Chamberlayne Avenue

Richmond police said that Lawrence C. Smith, a 65-year-old from Chattooga, Tenn., has been charged with felony hit-and-run, expired registration and failure to yield the right of way. Smith is accused of crashing his car into another vehicle on Jan. 17. in the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Tennessee man was charged Wednesday night in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Richmond’s North Side nearly two weeks ago.

Richmond police said that Lawrence C. Smith, a 65-year-old from Chattanooga, Tenn., has been charged with felony hit-and-run, expired registration and failure to yield the right of way. Smith is accused of crashing his car into another vehicle on Jan. 17. in the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Authorities said Thursday that the impact of the crash caused the other vehicle to hit multiple parked cars and a pedestrian in the area. Smith left the scene of the crash, police said.

The pedestrian, later identified as 62-year-old Grayland A. Brooks, died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

