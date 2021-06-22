Tennessee nurse faces federal charges after admitting to sending blood, feces to husband’s ex-wife

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee woman is facing federal charges after United States Postal Service investigators say she mailed packages containing human blood-stained feminine products and feces to her husband’s former wife.

The criminal complaint from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, filed against 37-year-old Della Marie Gibson Lathum in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, accuses Lathum of violating postal service rules by mailing the biohazardous materials. USPS rules say that material such as biological and regulated material waste are not permitted in domestic mail except when they are intended for medical or veterinary use.

An arrest report says that Gibson was voluntarily interviewed in April at Parkwest Medical Center where she was employed as a registered nurse. During questioning, Gibson admitted she mailed the packages containing the feces and the letter containing the blood-stained feminine napkin to her husband’s ex-wife. Gibson also admitted the blood came from a patient of the hospital, the report says.

Gibson told investigators she mailed the products because she wanted “the kids” to know the truth about the ex-wife, claiming that she was lazy, didn’t work and lived off the system. Gibson told investigators she, on the other hand, worked hard for everything she had.

GIbson has been released on bond awaiting trial in federal court. Documents detail the conditions of that release, that include probation, travel restrictions and not using alcohol. Gibson also cannot seek employment in the medical field, and must avoid direct or indirect contact with the victim and the victim’s minor children.

Loudon County charges for other letters mailed, vandalism

Arrest warrants from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office state Gibson admitted to mailing another letter in April to her husband’s ex-wife and used Parkwest Medical Center property to do so. Gibson mailed the letter with a return address to Women’s Health Specialist, investigators say, and it had the words “New Patient” stamped on the front with red ink, along with derogatory statements inside. Gibson, who was a registered nurse at the time, admitted to using a “New Patient” stamp belonging to the hospital to stamp the front of the envelope.

In late March, Gibson was arrested in Loudon County on vandalism charges after the ex-wife’s work car was damaged in the parking lot of Lenoir City High School during a banquet for students. The children discovered damage to the car, the arrest report says. Gibson admitted to intentionally causing the damage, valued at more than $1,000.

Arrest warrants from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office also state Gibson admitted to mailing another letter in April disguised as a party invitation to the ex-wife’s minor daughter containing derogatory statements such as “You are poor white trash faking a fancy life,” and “your mom is broke and lazy & won’t pay her bills.”

Gibson is scheduled to appear on July 28 on stalking, harassment and vandalism charges. She had been arrested in May and released on bond. The May booking documents state Gibson was unemployed.