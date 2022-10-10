COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for people suspected of stealing credit cards out of cars and using them to buy thousands of dollars in merchandise at Sam’s Club.

8News spoke with community members who heard about the situation for the first time and have concerns that these folks are still lurking about.

“The whole country is getting scary right now,” said local shopper Fred Snyder. Another local says it’s unbelievable.

“It’s crazy things like that are happening in the area you live in. You don’t want to believe things like that are happening,” said college student Madison Winner.

Colonial Heights Police warned the public that whoever stole the credit cards from then cars and then used them to purchase $4,000 worth of items at Sam’s Club is still at large.

Police say it all happened on Sept. 1 when the suspects broke into cars at Roslyn Landing in Colonial Heights not too far from the Sam’s Club on Southpark Boulevard.

The suspects stole items, including credit and debit cards, from the vehicles, police claim. On that same day, authorities say the suspects made their way to the store.

In what seems to have been a calculated move, police say that four people entered the Sam’s Club at different times and bought $4,000 in merchandise.

Police say they worked in pairs and all left the store in this unknown tan, or gold-colored, four-door SUV.

Winner says she’s confused about how that much inventory even made it out the store.

“Sometimes they’ll use your form of payment to cross the check the names of the person with the member to make sure they’re paying,” Winner said.

If anyone has any information you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield county or Colonial Heights Police department.