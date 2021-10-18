These fugitives of the week are wanted for felony assault, credit card fraud

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers need your help this week locating two fugitives.

Felipe Sebastian is wanted for felony assault. Sebastian is 35-years-old and is a 5-foot 8-inch tall, white male who weighs 135 lbs. Sebastian has brown eyes and black hair.

Brandy M. Spears is wanted for credit card fraud. Spears, 38, is a 5-foot 5-inch-tall white female who weighs 135 lbs. Spears has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.