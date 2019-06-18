‘They took away my heartbeat’: Mother remembers son murdered outside Richmond food market

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother is mourning the death of her son and has questions for the killer.

Sheila Hall’s son, Omar Green, was shot and killed outside the North Avenue Food Market and Deli Monday.

Richmond Police responded to the market just before 11 p.m. after getting a call for a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 33-year-old Omar T. Green in the parking lot suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“I’m living with the memory of my son,” Hall said. “You got to live with the memory that you killed somebody.”

Hall said the murderer took away her heartbeat, and she wonders what they are doing today because all she’s done is cried.

She remembers her son as a humble, family man who would do anything for anyone. Hall told 8News Omar was diagnosed with diabetes and that it was taking a toll on his physical well-being. However, the 33-year-old continued to smile.

Hall said she’s in pain over the death of her son. She said that handling any situation with a gun is never the answer.

“It’s so unnecessary. You can never, never bring him back,” Hall said. “You took his life, but it’s affecting the people that he left behind.”

Richmond Police are still looking for the suspect. Investigators say the male suspect ran from the scene and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.