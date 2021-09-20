Thief poses as cigarette vendor, steals $2,200 in tobacco

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are seeking a man they say posed as a cigarette vendor to scam a convenience store out of over $2,200 in cigarettes.

According to the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers, the man entered a Wawa in Colonial Heights on July 28 claiming to be an employee of the store’s cigarette vendor.

He then told store employees that he was there to pick up a package of cigarettes that had been delivered in error, exchanging the container full of cigarettes for his own empty container.

The store only later discovered that the man was not employed by the vendor at all.

If you have any information relating to the incident, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.