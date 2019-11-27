Thieves rob customers at Chesterfield Waffle House, fail to steal cash register

Police in Chesterfield County are looking for two men accused of robbing customers at a local Waffle House last weekend.

The robbery occurred at around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 23 at the Waffle House located at 5937 Hopkins Road.

Police said two male suspects entered the business — one displaying a handgun and one displaying a box cutter. The suspect with the firearm allegedly approached two customers and took cash and other items from them. The other suspect attempted to steal the cash register, but was unsuccessful. The suspects then fled the area, police said.

Both suspects were described only as black males who appeared to be in their early 20s. The first was wearing a white jacket, mask, dark-colored pants with a red stripe and light-colored shoes. He was armed with a handgun with a chrome or silver slide. The second was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored pants and mask. He was armed with a box cutter.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app. Chesterfield Police

