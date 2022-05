HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating, after the third shooting in Henrico Thursday night sent a man to the hospital.

Henrico Police said an adult man was shot at the 3800 block of Delmont Street around 9:30 p.m. he was taken to VCU Medical Center with severe injuries. Police said they are on scene, and detectives are in the early stages of the investigation.

Police ask for anyone who may have information in reference to this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.