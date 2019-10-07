Third man arrested in Petersburg triple shooting that killed two men

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A third man has been arrested in a Petersburg triple shooting that left two people dead Saturday.

Ronnie Hobbs, 24, is charged in connection to the shooting deaths of Nijay Hairston, 19 and Londre Claiborne, 17.

Police said they responded to Courthouse Street for a report of a person shot at 10:21 p.m., Saturday night, Oct. 5. On the scene, authorities found a man shot, with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Anyone with additional information should contact the police.