1  of  3
Breaking News
Third man arrested in Petersburg triple shooting that killed two men Man charged with rape, murder of VCU administrator Richmond man charged in death, sexual assault of toddler at motel

Third man arrested in Petersburg triple shooting that killed two men

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A third man has been arrested in a Petersburg triple shooting that left two people dead Saturday.

Ronnie Hobbs, 24, is charged in connection to the shooting deaths of Nijay Hairston, 19 and Londre Claiborne, 17.

Police said they responded to Courthouse Street for a report of a person shot at 10:21 p.m., Saturday night, Oct. 5. On the scene, authorities found a man shot, with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

RELATED: Arrests made in triple Petersburg shooting that killed 2 teens

Anyone with additional information should contact the police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events