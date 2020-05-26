Third suspect charged in Dinwiddie County homicide

Authorities said a third suspect, identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Allan Kirchner of Petersburg, was arrested on May 24. Like the other suspects in the case, Kirchner has been charged with second-degree murder.

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A third suspect has been charged with murder in the death of 23-year-old Zackary Elan Scott, whose body was found in a ditch alongside a Dinwiddie County road last week.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects, 27-year-old Darius Javonte Holmes of Petersburg and 26-year-old Ryan Wayne Jones of Hopewell, in connection with the homicide investigation on May 22. Both men were charged with second degree murder and are being held without bond at the Meherrin River Regional Jail.

RELATED: Dinwiddie authorities investigating county’s first homicide since 2018 after 23-year-old man found dead

Authorities said a third suspect, identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Allan Kirchner of Petersburg, was arrested on May 24. Like the other suspects in the case, Kirchner has been charged with second-degree murder.

Although arrests have been made, anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

LATEST HEADLINES: