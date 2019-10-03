1  of  5
4 years later, third suspect in Chesterfield murder-for-hire arrested at airport

by: WRIC Newsroom

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities detained a suspect in connection to a 2015 murder-for-hire in Chesterfield County at Dulles International Airport on Monday. Chaudhary Arshad Mahmood is now the third person to be arrested in the case.

The body of 60-year-old Adel M. Elmadany was found Jan. 24, 2015, inside the Three Amigos Auto Sales on Turner Road. Elmadany, who owned the business, was found by his wife.

Two men, Melvin Vasquez and Narciso Mendoza, were arrested in February 2015 for the murder. Vasquez, 24, was taken into custody in Washinton, D.C. and Mendoza, 25, was detained in the City of Manassas, Virginia.

Vasquez was charged with conspiring to willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation kill and murder Elmadany in the first degree. Mendoza was charged with conspiring to willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation kill and murder, with the killing being for hire, Chesterfield police said.

In 2015, Chesterfield police also obtained a warrant for Mahmood, a Pakistani national who was believed to be living in Prince William County, in the death of Elmadany. Mahmood has been charged with conspiring to willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation kill and murder of Elmadany, with the killing being for hire.

After four years of searching, Mahmood was taken into custody at Dulles International Airport on Sept. 30, 2019.

