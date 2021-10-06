This is how you can prevent home invasions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are sharing tips on how to prevent home invasions after officers responded to a breaking and entering over the weekend.

The incident happened on Tilden Street on Sunday at 2:44 a.m. The victim said a white man entered their apartment by pushing in their window air conditioning unit and kicking out their window.

The victim was assaulted while they tried to prevent the suspect from entering their home. The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Police offered these tips to residents on how to protect themselves and their homes:

Anyone with information or camera footage should call (804) 780-1000.