‘This is only the beginning’: Joint enforcement operation in Petersburg nets 9 arrests, police chief says

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — According to police, a joint enforcement operation in Petersburg netted nine arrests, four firearms confiscated and narcotics seized.
In collaboration with Virginia State Police and other local agencies, authorities took to the streets Tuesday as part of a new Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian promise.
“This is only the beginning,” Chief Christian said. “We will aggressively continue to rid the streets of Petersburg of the criminal elements that continue to bring discomfort to our communities.”
