Three charged for scheme in forging court documents to falsely free inmate

From left to right: Deontre A. Thomas, 31 of Washington, DC, Arinicea Johnson, 28, of Capital Heights, MD, Ty Yonna N. Hopkins, 31, of Washington, DC. Courtesy: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An inmate at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and a Maryland woman have been charged for a scheme where they forged court documents to try and falsely release the inmate from jail.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Section conducted an investigation and charged inmate, Deontre A. Thomas, 31 of Washington, DC, with two counts of Accessory to Forge a Public Record, two counts of Accessory to Utter of Public Record, two counts of Conspire with another to Forge a Public Record, two counts of Identity Theft, and Attempt to Escape Confinement or Custody without Force of a Person Lawfully Confined in Jail.

Arinicea Johnson, 28, of Capital Heights, MD, was charged with two counts of Forging a Public Record, two counts of Uttering of a Public Record, two counts of Identity Theft, two counts of Conspiracy on the Attempt Escape of a Person Lawfully Detained as a Prisoner and Attempt to Escape Confinement or Custody without Force of a Person lawfully confined in jail.

Ty Yonna N. Hopkins, 31, of Washington, DC, was charged with Accessory After the Fact by Receiving, Relieving, or Assisting After Knowing that Such Person had Committed a Completed Felony.

In Nov. 2021, the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center’s Records Section received a faxed release disposition for an inmate that looked to have been submitted by the Prince William County Clerk of the Circuit Court. The document was discovered to be forged, including the signature of a judge.

In Dec. 2021, a separate falsified document of an amended probation document for the same inmate was received by the Loudoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court, which seemed to be from the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Corrections and Parole. It was determined that this was also fraudulent documentation.

Hopkins later called the Prince William County Circuit Clerk’s Office to ask about the disposition notification issued to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on behalf of the offender.

Johnson and Hopkins turned themselves in on Jan. 5, 2022.

Thomas remains at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Johnson is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Hopkins was released on a personal recognizance bond.