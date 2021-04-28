Three charged in Midlothian Turnpike homicide that killed a mom and her 3-month-old baby

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department (RPD) identified the victims in Tuesday night’s fatal shooting on Midlothian Turnpike and charged three men in connection with the crime.

Richmond Police identified Sharnez Hill, 30 and her daughter, 3months as victims.

In a press release, detectives say they charged Donald Hemmings, 22, Shyheem Martin,23 and Shamondrick Perry, 19, with conspiracy to commit murder — with additional charges pending.

Shyheem Martin (Photo: Richmond City Police)

Shamondrick Perry (Photo: Richmond City Police)

Donald Hemmings (Photo: Richmond City Police)

RPD responded to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived on the scene they found two adult women, two teenagers and one child suffering from gunshot wounds near a walkway.

One adult female, Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four victims were taken to a local hospital where Hill’s daughter died from her injuries. All other victims have injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.