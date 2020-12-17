Three Florida men arrested in Hanover for vehicle larceny

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three men were arrested in Hanover County this week for larceny from an automobile. The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they broke a window on a vehicle and stole property from inside on Tuesday.

The owner of the vehicle’s told deputies that his credit cards had been used at a nearby grocery store following the theft. At the grocery store, they interviewed an individual leaving the store with just a gift card and deputies preformed a traffic stop on a vehicle driving recklessly.

They found multiple tools that could’ve been used to break a window during the traffic stop and the victim’s personal property. Police proceeded to arrest the driver, passenger and the individual with the gift card.

HCSO has identified the three arrested men as 27-year-old Markeith Mobley, 24-year-old Mark Girly and 24-year-old Darien Martin. All three are from Florida.

They are currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail. HCSO says they have been charged with Commit Larceny, Possession of Burglary Tools, Obtaining Money by False Pretenses, Credit Card Theft, Credit Card Fraud and Criminally Receiving Stolen Goods.

“I am incredibly proud of the quick response and teamwork by our deputies. Their thoroughness and decisive action led to a swift resolution in this case. We will now work closely with the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to ensure a successful prosecution,” said Colonel David R. Hines, Sheriff.