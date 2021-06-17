UPDATE: Fourth shooting victim located in Petersburg tonight, police without suspect information

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a potential quadruple shooting. Police say four people were hurt, one person suffered life-threatening injuries and one victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to police, two people were shot near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Melville Street.

About half a mile away police are also investigating a life-threatening shooting on New Street.

The fourth victim has a wounded leg. Police were called to the hospital when the victim arrived on their own.

@PBurgPolice are currently investigating 3 people being shot. Two males were found in the area of Virginia and Melville suffering from gunshot wounds. A third male has been located on New St with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to called (804)861-1212. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) June 18, 2021

