UPDATE: Fourth shooting victim located in Petersburg tonight, police without suspect information

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a potential quadruple shooting. Police say four people were hurt, one person suffered life-threatening injuries and one victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
According to police, two people were shot near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Melville Street.
About half a mile away police are also investigating a life-threatening shooting on New Street.
The fourth victim has a wounded leg. Police were called to the hospital when the victim arrived on their own.
This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.