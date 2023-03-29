Three men are suspected of stealing cash and jewelry during an armed robbery in South Richmond on March 4. Credit: Richmond Police Department.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three men are suspected of stealing cash and jewelry during an armed robbery in South Richmond earlier this month, and police are now looking to identify the suspects.

Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, three male suspects went into a business in the 3000 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. The suspects took out a firearm, stole cash from the register and smashed a jewelry display case before stealing a large amount of gold jewelry. The men then left the business and headed east on Broad Rock Boulevard towards Warwick Road.

One of the suspects was captured on a store surveillance camera. Police have now released images of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

Credit: Richmond Police Department

Anyone with information about these suspects or this robbery is asked to contact Second Precinct Detective D. Gutierrez at 804-646-8154.