RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three men are suspected of stealing cash and jewelry during an armed robbery in South Richmond earlier this month, and police are now looking to identify the suspects.
Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, three male suspects went into a business in the 3000 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. The suspects took out a firearm, stole cash from the register and smashed a jewelry display case before stealing a large amount of gold jewelry. The men then left the business and headed east on Broad Rock Boulevard towards Warwick Road.
One of the suspects was captured on a store surveillance camera. Police have now released images of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.
Anyone with information about these suspects or this robbery is asked to contact Second Precinct Detective D. Gutierrez at 804-646-8154.