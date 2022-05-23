GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A federal narcotics search warrant was obtained in the Stanardsville area of Greene County on Friday, leading to three individuals being arrested and charged.
According to Capt. Keven Freid of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests came over a month of investigation.
Felice E. Mills and Christopher Hayer were arrested shortly before midnight on Friday, May 20, at a residence for which the warrant was obtained, according to Freid. Upon searching the residence and the suspects, officers found a collection of illicit substances including fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Christopher Hayer’s father Michael Hayer was not present during the arrest on Friday but was also charged.
Felice E. Mills, 41, of Stanardsville, Virginia, was charged with the following felony offenses:
- Distribution of a Schedule I or II, fentanyl
- Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II, methamphetamines
- Conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II, fentanyl
- Reckless endangerment of a child
Christopher M. Hayer, 18, of Brodnax, Virginia, was charged with the following felony offenses:
- Distribution of Schedule I or II, fentanyl
- Conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II, fentanyl
- Possession with the intent to distribute, over 1 pound of marijuana
Michael W. Hayer, 40, of Stanardsville, Virginia, was charged with the following offense:
- Conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II, fentanyl
Christopher Hayer and Mills were held without bond and transported to Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Michael Hayer was already being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail on previous related charges.
The warrant was obtained by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, Virginia State Police and the FBI.