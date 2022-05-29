RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are hurt after two separate shootings in Richmond early Sunday morning.

The Richmond Police Department says a woman was shot near the intersection of Cedar and Marshall streets around 1:18 a.m. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A juvenile male and a man were found shot on Coalter Street around 1:49 a.m. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are investigating, but do not believe the shootings are related.

Call the Richmond Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8news for updates.