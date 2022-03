RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting took place on the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Three people were shot, one of which has life-threatening injuries as a result.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.