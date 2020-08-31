Three people wounded in Petersburg shooting Sunday night

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police responded to the 2200 block of Van Dorn Street at 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night for a shooting. According to a tweet from the Petersburg Police Department, three people are suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Solvers by going to P3tips.com or by calling 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story. 8News visited the scene to gather more information on the incident.

Local Events