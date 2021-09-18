Three shootings, one fatal, in Spotsylvania over three day period

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead, and two suspects are in custody following a series of shootings that occurred Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Spotsylvania County.

Forty-one year old Latoya Acree, of Spotsylvania, was killed following a domestic argument around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning at her residence on Pondoley Drive, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office says. The suspect was identified as Acree’s son, Elijah D. Smith, 21. Smith was taken into custody without incident at a hotel near the scene. He has been charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Smith is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Thirty year old Julius Q. Ferguson, of Stafford, turned himself in to police following a shooting incident on Norris Drive around 4 a.m. on Sept. 16. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found a home with people inside had been shot at. The occupants of the home, none of whom were injured, told authorities they knew Ferguson. Ferguson is also being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Police are continuing their investigation into a third shooting that happened around 11:45 p.m. on Friday. Officers responded to the parking lot of Durango’s Grill on Plank Rd. to calls of a person shot, but nobody with injuries could be located. According to deputies, numerous businesses and vehicles in the area were struck by gunfire and suffered extensive damage.

None of the three incidents are believed to be connected. If you have any information about either incident, contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 582-7115 or Crime Solvers at (540) 582-5822.