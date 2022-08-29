STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Three juveniles in Stafford were caught joyriding a stolen utility vehicle Sunday night and promptly turned over to their parents.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle, a John Deere Gator, was first reported stolen on Friday, August 26.

The UTV was only missing a short time, however, as a deputy saw three minors ‘joyriding’ in the Gator around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The three were briefly taken into custody, before being turned over to their parents. According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation is ongoing.